Driver Seriously Hurt in Fiery Solo Vehicle Desert Hot Springs Crash

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A driver crashed through a sculpture and center median in Desert Hot Springs Monday, overturning his car, which caught fire before he could be freed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. on Pierson Boulevard, near Desert Hot Springs High School, according to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief Jim Henson.

The unidentified motorist was heading east on Pierson when his car barreled through the center median, taking out a cement block sculpture on the island, Henson said.

The car overturned, trapping the man, then caught fire, but a Desert Hot Springs sergeant responding to the crash was able to cut the driver out before the flames spread. The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Henson said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Henson said speed was suspected to be a factor, due to the force needed to plow through the sculpture.

