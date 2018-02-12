Driver Seriously Hurt in Fiery Solo Vehicle Desert Hot Springs Crash

A driver crashed through a sculpture and center median in Desert Hot Springs Monday, overturning his car, which caught fire before he could be freed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with major injuries.
The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. on Pierson Boulevard, near Desert Hot Springs High School, according to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief Jim Henson.
The car overturned, trapping the man, then caught fire, but a Desert Hot Springs sergeant responding to the crash was able to cut the driver out before the flames spread. The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Henson said.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Henson said speed was suspected to be a factor, due to the force needed to plow through the sculpture.
Monday, February 12 2018
An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us." He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
Saturday, February 10 2018
Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race. Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning. "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
