California Bill Would Ban Tackle Football Before High School - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

California Bill Would Ban Tackle Football Before High School

Posted: Updated:

Two California lawmakers want to outlaw tackle football leagues until teenagers reach high school, saying delaying the start of high-contact elements of football would protect young people from long-term brain damage.

Children can learn the skills they need to succeed at the sport from non-contact flag football, Democratic Assembly members Kevin McCarty of Sacramento and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego said in announcing their legislation on Thursday.

Their bill follows similar legislation under consideration in Illinois and New York. Legislation has been introduced several times since 2013 in New York but has not gained traction.

In Illinois, the Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE is named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after he killed himself at 50.

Duerson shot himself in the chest so his brain could be studied for signs of the disease that has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma.

"The science is clear: head injuries sustained at a young age can harm kids for the rest of their lives," Gonzalez Fletcher said in a statement.

California has strengthened concussion protocols for youth sports but that's not enough, the lawmakers said.

CTE is a degenerative disease known to cause memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive difficulties. It can only be diagnosed after death.

After years of denials, the NFL has acknowledged a link between head blows and brain disease and agreed in 2015 to a $1 billion settlement with former players.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Gun Toting Teens Caught on Camera

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-13 02:49:17 GMT
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...
    An Indio homeowner, who did not want to be identified says, Friday night after he was alerted to as shooting in his neighborhood he checked his home security system. He says when he saw three teenage boys running with large weapons on the screen, he was stunned, "I was really shocked ... I did not expect to see the guns, to just see kids running then we see they were all rifles that really shocked us."  He says an officer told him one of the guns appears to ...

  • Cathedral City, CA

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility In Cathedral City Now Under Construction

    Saturday, February 10 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-02-10 05:31:36 GMT

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

    A marijuana growing facility in Cathedral City is starting to take shape and when the project is completed it is set to be the second largest marijuana growing facility in the state. 

  • Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Bicyclist Killed in Tour de Palm Springs Route

    Saturday, February 10 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-11 01:18:55 GMT
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
    Tragedy strikes the 20th annual Tour de Palm Springs, at least one cyclist was killed and a second flown to a local hospital after a driver crashed into the riders just a couple of hours after starting the race.  Sergeant Isaiah Kee with the California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on the tour's 100 mile route close to 9:30 Saturday morning.  "The vehicle behind me went into the west bound lane, entered the dirt shoulder where he lost control,&qu...
Powered by Frankly