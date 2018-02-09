18th Annual Senior Games Are Underway In The Valley

The 18th Annual Senior Games are underway here in the valley, bringing together hundreds of players and spectators from around the world. It’s not your typical sporting event. more than a thousand seniors are geared up and ready to go for events ranging from pickelball, to volleyball, to soccer. Jim Burns, who has participated in these games before says, he looks forward to this event every year.

“I’m 84, I’ll be 85 in October. I play to keep my cardio vascular going.”

Story: One Suspect Dead, One Arrested Following Indio Attempted Robbery, Pursuit

However, while they’re all suited and ready to go now, this didn’t come without it’s challenges. Michael Harland, from Berekely, says he was in the ICU a couple of days ago.

“Nine days ago I was in a hospital in walnut creek in the trauma unit, but it’s ironic that during my other world, the only thing I kept shouting about was soccer. Go left, go right.”

Maureen Archuleta, the Desert Recreation District Community Services Supervisor says this event is full of amazing memories and very safe for participants.

“They don’t ever come out and want to injure each other or want to go home injured so they are coming out for the sport. The highlight of the games is that gentlemen get to be active and remember memorable moments from the past.”

Story: Middle Schooler Delivers Backpacks To Earthquake Victims In Mexico

George Anguiano, who is visiting from Palo Alto says his age will never keep him from playing the sport he loves.

“I just love the game, once you get it in you, I didn’t start playing until I was 39, but once I started playing, I never stopped.”

“I get nervous before every game, and when I stop getting nervous I’ll stop playing the game," said Jim Burns.

If you would like to check them out, the games will go on until Sunday. Here is a link to the official guide for the games.

https://en.calameo.com/read/001063813a9e4c0b33fab