Border Patrol Discovers Cocaine and Meth at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, made two drug busts on Friday.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m., when a 53-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman approached the Highway 86 checkpoint in a 2009 Saturn Outlook. During primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further investigation.

Border Patrol agents conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, which revealed nine packages stuffed inside a compartment within the vehicle’s frame. Agents tested the contents of the packages, which indicated positive for characteristics of cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was 37 pounds with an estimated street value of $481,000. Both United States citizen suspects, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

The second incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., when a man driving a2017 Hyundai Elantra with his three passengers approached the checkpoint. During primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents directed the driver to secondary inspection for a more thorough examination.

At secondary inspection, agents inspected the vehicle and the passengers and discovered that one of the male passengers had a single package strapped to his stomach. The substance of the package was tested and revealed the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The package had a weight of 6.3 pounds, carrying a street value of $20,790.

The driver, passenger, methamphetamine, and the car were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The two other passengers were not associated with the incident and were released.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector agents have seized more than 245.64 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 37.75 pounds of cocaine.