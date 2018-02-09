Cathedral City Considering Pot Lounges

Cathedral City is considering being even more pot friendly and allowing dispensaries to open up cannabis lounges.

"There's really a grey area of where can tourists use cannabis legally," says Cathedral City communications director Chris Parman.

Some say the city needs a safe smoking area. Kenneth Churchill of West Coast Cannabis Club says, "You're not allowed to smoke in public so that causes a lot of issues for people who are staying in hotels. Where can they go to enjoy the product that they bought without being irresponsible or unsafe?"

The city would require the lounges to be odor controlled and in doors. "The lounges would only be allowed at the current dispensary locations. At this point it doesn't look like we are going to allow any outdoor patio smoking," say Parman.

Churchill says he would consider opening up a smoke lounge. "The strategy would involve a little bit more vaporizers, cartridges, edibles, something that would be a little less intrusive to the neighbors."

If approved dispensaries in Cathedral City would essentially be able to create a bar, but for cannabis where people can get high inside. // But out side, just like alcohol, you're not allowed to smoke in public.

And much like a bar, there are rules. "Before you leave it has to be resealed and put in child-tamper-proof containers. We hope that people will be responsible much like alcohol where they have a designated driver," says Parman.

City Council could vote yes or no on marijuana lounges as early as February 28th.