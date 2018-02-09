Police Search for Predator Who Sexually Assaulted Minor in SoCal Hotel

Police sought the public's help Friday in identifying a man wanted in the sexual assault of a minor at a Covina hotel.

The assault was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday at Vanllee Hotel and Suites, located at 1211 E. Garvey St., according to the Covina Police Department.

The man drove through the hotel's parking lot until he saw a lit room with drapes open and then parked his truck to face the interior of the room, police said.

Two minors were inside of the hotel room.

The man masturbated while watching the two minors, police said. He exited the truck and stood outside of their hotel window pretending to be on the phone for more than 30 minutes before he walked through the hotel and forced his way into the room once the minors opened the door believing it was their chaperone, police said.

The man assaulted one of the minors and fled in his truck, police said.

The man was described as having a stocky build, balding with hair around his ears and a short beard. He was wearing a tan/brown suit with a blue and white striped shirt and prescription glasses.

His truck was described as a newer black or dark colored Dodge 4500 Ram, with a flat bed and a large metal ramp for a tail gate.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect was urged to contact the Covina police Detective Ramirez at 626-384-5621, the watch commander at 626-384-5665, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS-8477.