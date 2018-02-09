Felon Arrested by Gang Task Force in Coachella

On Thursday, February 8, 2018, Task Force Officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a residence located on the 85-400 block of Avenue 52, in the city of Coachella.

The search warrant resulted in the confiscation of ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Eddie Flores, age 42 of Coachella, was arrested and booked into the Riverside County jail, located in the city of Indio for felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the Coachella gang injunction.

The Riverside County Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. The Riverside County Gang Task Force also collaborates with school districts, community organizations, and the District Attorney’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program in providing education, intervention and prevention support.

If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, but do not wish to come forward, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip form or call 951-922-7601. This allows you to send information anonymously to the Riverside County Gang Task Force.