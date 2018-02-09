Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Camrin Hampton

Camrin Hamptom is a freshman basketball player at Palm Springs High School and the only Muslim player on the team.

Hampton wears a hijab as its Muslim tradition. To keep it in place to play basketball, she used bobby pins, although those never really worked.

Officials say bobby pins are considered jewelry and are against the rules. This has caused Hampton to be on and off the court fixing her hijab.

Indians JV boys' basketball coach Bryan Stevens saw Hamptons' dilemma and wanted to help. Coach Stevens reached out to Nike explaining the situation. Nike responded with this hand written note and a special hijab for Hampton that has yet to be released in stores.

Now, Hampton is back on the hard courts worry free and loves wearing her special Nike hijab.