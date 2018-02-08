Middle Schooler Delivers Backpacks To Earthquake Victims In Mexico

Back in November KMIR news brought you an exclusive story of a very special 8th grader in La Quinta. Her mission to bring backpacks and schools supplies to earthquake victims in Mexico has touched the lives of a lot people. Today. she shared her story of a mission accomplished.

Nelly Valencia knew she wanted to help in some way, as soon as she heard that Mexico was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake in September, but she never thought that completing her mission would lead her to meet those victims face to face in Mexico.

"These people don't deserve this. These people deserve help and help is what I'm going to give," she said.

Help that was desperately needed after devastation hit Mexico back in December.

"It was like the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that happened and almost all of Mexico fell down. My heart was torn."

Torn, but also filled with determination.

"I love Mexico, it's like my home land, so I was like, I have to help these people no matter what I do, no matter what I go through, I have to help them one way or another."

That way, was through her project, "Together For Education."

"I saw people donating food, clothes, money, and I am glad people did because they really need them, but also for the kids I was like 'oh, why not backpacks with school supplies, because over there it's like really expensive.'"

It goes without saying that every project has it's hurdles.

"At first we didn't see any progress and that's when we reached out to you, and Univision so we could spread the word out more...so then the boxes were slowly but surely filling up...and me and my mom were really excited about that. when I saw the first box get filled, I was like 'I cannot believe my idea was actually in motion.'"

Pretty soon, with the help of the consulate of Mexico, the backpacks were shipped and Nelly and her mom got to hand out the backpacks personally to the kids.

"There was a line of boys and a line of girls, so the expression on their faces...amazing and it's just so joyful seeing them and so happy seeing them hugging their new backpacks. And then they opened them and were like 'oh my god, it has stuff in there.' And they were just so happy and I was so happy just tearing up and crying."]

Nelly's mom, Ana Carbajal, got emotional when talking about her experience.

"For me was amazing moments, magical moments with the kids, especially when we give the backpacks to those little kids in first grade...especially when you see their faces....oh my god."

Nelly's principal, Janet Seto, is amazed and proud of what Nelly was able to accomplish in just a couple of months.

"Just overwhelming proud of what she's done and just so proud that she's one of our students. She initiated it, It was her brain child, it's come full circle, and just like she said before, making it bigger and broader to help more people."

Nelly says this is only the beginning. She wants her project "Together For Education" to go global so that, one day, children all over the world with be equipped with the proper tools to succeed in school.