Car Crashes into Cathedral City Cafe Injuring Two Patrons

A car crashed into a Cathedral City restaurant Thursday, sending at least two patrons to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around noon in the 35900 block of Date Palm Drive.

Police say a driver was trying to park in front of the eatery but accidentally hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle over a curb and through the patio and front window of the building.

Patrons sitting at a table in the patio area were injured, along with people inside. At least two patients were taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

The crash was under investigation, but alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor, Luna said.