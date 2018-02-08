Border Patrol Arrests Known Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a known gang member Wednesday afternoon near downtown Calexico for suspected illegal entry into the U.S.

At around 4 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling just east of the Calexico Port of Entry approached a man suspected of illegal entering the United States. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing.

Agents conducted record checks which identified the man as a citizen of Mexico without the proper documents to allow him to remain in the United States legally. Agents also observed the man had several tattoos indicative of the “La Eme” prison gang. During questioning, the man also claimed to be a member of the “La Puente” street gang out of Los Angeles.

The man, a 43-year-old citizen of Mexico, is being held in custody pending further criminal proceedings.