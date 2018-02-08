Fire Engulfs Desert Hot Springs Home, Damages Two Others

A fire engulfed a Desert Hot Springs home Thursday and caused minor damage to two adjacent structures, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze was reported at 12:21 p.m. in the 12000 block of Pomelo Drive, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department. Twenty firefighters were dispatched on a report of a single-story home ``well involved with fire'' and had the flames contained by 12:51 p.m., she said.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the residence and minor damage to the adjacent structures, Cabral said.

