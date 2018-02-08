Fire Engulfs Desert Hot Springs Home, Damages Two Others

An elementary school was place on lock down Wednesday while police searched for two shooting suspects in Indio.
Police today announced the arrest of a Cathedral City man who allegedly had more than 2,000 sexually explicit images of underage children, which he's accused of posting on social media websites.
