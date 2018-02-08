Riverside County Resident Set To March In Olympics Opening Ceremony

Eastvale resident Cayla Barnes will join her teammates on the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team in marching Friday in the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S. will be 26th in the parade of nations, which is based on alphabetical order in the host nation's language, with two exceptions. As the originator of the Olympics, the Greek team will enter first. The host nation is always last.

The U.S. flag bearer will be luger Erin Hamlin, who in 2014 became the first American to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the sport's 50-year Olympic history. The four-time Olympian was chosen by a vote of fellow U.S. team members.

The U.S. team will wear red, white, and blue down parkas designed by Ralph Lauren that include a streamlined heating component, designed to keep the athletes warm in Pyeongchang's cold temperatures.

The heating system is made from electronic printed conductive inks, printed in the shape of an American flag in carbon and silver ink and bonded to the interior of the jackets. The printed conductive inks are flexible and stretchable, and connect to a battery pack with three settings.

The system has 11 hours of heating time at full charge and provide immediate heat.

The accessories for the U.S. team's opening ceremony uniform include a navy wool ski hat, a USA-themed navy bandanna, brown suede explorer gloves with fringe and hand-beading, and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

The U.S. will field a 244-athlete team for the Pyeongchang Games, the most for any nation in the history of the Winter Olympics, which began in 1924. The team is 14 members larger than the U.S. team for the Sochi Games. There are 22 athletes with California home towns, according to the U.S. Olympic Committee. Only Colorado has more, 31.

Barnes, who turned 19 on Jan. 7, is among 12 U.S. team members born in 1999 or 2000. She is the youngest U.S. hockey player in the Pyeongchang Games. Barnes describes herself as a ``creative, offensive defenseman.'' Reagan Carey, general manager of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women's team, called Barnes ``a poised, young defenseman.''

Barnes was added to the 2017-18 U.S. women's national team roster Oct. 28, more than a month after it began practice in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Barnes is the only player to win three gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's Under-18 World Championships, helping lead the U.S. to the 2015, 2016 and 2017 titles. She was the team's captain in 2017 and received the Directorate Award as best defenseman in both 2016 and 2017.

Barnes played for the Los Angeles Junior Kings and Lady Ducks. She helped lead New Hampton School, a boarding school located in New Hampton, New Hampshire, to the first New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Division I championship in 2017.

Barnes had played the first five games of her college career for Boston College when she was added to the national team's roster. She withdrew from Boston College and will return in August to re-start her freshman year, both academically and athletically.

The U.S. women's hockey team will begin play in the Olympics against Finland Saturday at 11:40 p.m. (PST). The U.S. has won the silver medal each of the past two Olympics and won the IIHF world championship in April. The 23-player U.S. Olympic roster includes 20 members of the world championship team.

The team is coached by Robb Stauber, who played 56 games as a goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings over four seasons in the early 1990s.