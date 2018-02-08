Goldenvoice to Host Job Fair Ahead of Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals

The music promoter behind the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will hold a job fair in Indio Friday ahead of the annual festivals slated for this spring.

Goldenvoice is seeking applicants who are 18 years of age or older for a variety of positions to work the festivals slated for this April at the Empire Polo Grounds.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Eldorado Clubhouse, 50950 Madison Street.

Available positions include:

-- Camping

-- Catering

-- Festival Operations

-- Information

-- Pathways

-- Resources

-- Stagehands

-- Ticketing

-- Truck Stop

-- Venue Operations

All applicants must have authorization to work in the United States from their first day of employment through the end of the project.

Applications and full job descriptions can be obtained at the fair.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is scheduled for the weekends of April 13-15 and April 20-22, with Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd slated to headline. The Stagecoach Music Festival is scheduled for the weekend of April 27-April 29, featuring headliners Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line.

Anyone with questions can reach Goldenvoice at work@coachella.com .