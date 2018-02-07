Thermal Boxer Ready to Get Back in the Ring

We have been following Thermal boxer Jacob Lerma since the beginning of his professional career.

Lerma's story is unlike any other. He started as a local teen living at the Thermal Boxing Club with very little. But Lerma has fought his way into a better life winning his first professional fight back in May. Now the 21-year-old has a part-time job, is sponsored, and continues to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion. Lerma is stepping back into the ring for his second professional fight February 10th at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.

"I haven't fought in a while," Lerma explained. "But now I'm getting a chance to fight again so I'm excited. Training camp is going good. I get to put on a show for people that follow me and my family. My mindset is to get paid and go home. That's my mindset. And just get that knock out, go home early, and call it a day."