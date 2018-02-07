La Quinta High School Hires New Head Football Coach

Principal Rudy Wilson, Ed.D. is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Rivenes as head coach for the La Quinta High School Blackhawk football team.

Rivenes is a teacher at Palm Desert High School, another Desert Sands Unified School District high school, where he teaches chemistry, biology, and geoscience. While at Palm Desert High School, Rivenes has served as an assistant football coach.

A graduate of La Quinta High School, Rivenes was a Blackhawk quarterback, coached and trained by Coach Dan Armstrong. His familiarity and belief in the Blackhawk program will be an asset in his new position. Coach Rivenes is a long time member of the Desert Sands Unified School District family. Both his mother and father taught in the DSUSD school system and his father was a championship-winning football coach at Indio High School.

Principal Wilson noted, “What convinced the committee that Coach Rivenes was the right choice were his love of football and the respect he has earned from the students he taught and the athletes he coached.” Following his appointment Coach Rivenes said, “I am very excited and proud to be a part of the La Quinta Football program once again.

I had a very positive experience during my time as a Blackhawk. I plan on continuing the traditions founded by Coach Armstrong that have been a part of the football program since its beginning. Those traditions have produced student athletes with discipline, grit, and mental toughness. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to build upon the legacy that is La Quinta Football.”