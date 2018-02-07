Marine Veteran Receives Donated Vehicle for Frequent Trips to Hospital for Toddler

Relief is in sight for Brian Atkinson, a 13-year marine veteran, and his wife Brandise, who have been struggling with mounting bills from their infant daughter’s medical needs.

They will be received keys to a practically brand new 2016 Hyundai Sonata from Allstate and Caliber Collision as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides™ program.

The Atkinson’s daughter was born two years ago with a cleft lip and incomplete palate, requiring rounds of surgeries. Frequent trips, hotel expenses and other out-of-pocket expenses for weekly treatment and care at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital quickly depleted their savings and put them in debt, adding to their stress was the unreliability of their only vehicle which requires costly repairs that exceed the value of the vehicle.

The vehicle donation is part of a national, industry-wide program in which collision industry companies team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need. The vehicle for the Atkinson family was provided by Allstate and restored by teammates at Caliber’s Cathedral City location who volunteered their time and resources as a community service.