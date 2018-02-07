Elementary School Placed on Lock Down while Police Search for Shooting Suspects

An elementary school was place on lock down Wednesday while police searched for two suspects who attempted to rob a Brinks truck near Hwy 111 and Monroe in Indio.

Indio police responded to calls of four shots fired around 11:45am, at which time, Cesar Chavez Elementary School was placed on a lock down.

According to Indio Police Department, the suspects are two Hispanic males, possibly wearing ski masks. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Cadillac, when a pursuit ensued on Ave 50 to the Coachella mobile home park. The mobile home park was placed on lock down once the car crashed into a wall and the suspects fled.

One suspects was arrested at the mobile home park, but police say the second suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The school remains on lock down, but students are slowly being released to their parents by grade, starting with the youngest. No injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.