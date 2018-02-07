Improvements Coming to Desert Hot Springs for Pedestrians on Palm

Expect to see some major improvements to roads in Desert Hot springs for pedestrians.

When it comes to pedestrian safety in Desert Hot Springs, the main concern is Palm Drive. Coachella Valley Association of Governments says an average of 3.7 pedestrians are struck by a driver a year in the city on Palm Dr.

The last fatality occurred in April 2017, a man was struck by a car on Ironwood Dr.

Coachella Valley Association of Governments has approved funding for a project there including more signals, street lights and crosswalks. CVAG will pay 75% of $2.7M towards the projects.

Improvements are expected on Palm Dr. between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Buena Vista, Palm Dr. and Desert View, Palm Dr. and Flora Ave., Palm Dr. and Pierson Blvd., Palm Dr. and Hacienda Ave. and Pierson Blvd. and Cholla Ave.

Desert Hot Springs City Council will discuss the final funding for the project Thursday.