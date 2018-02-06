Getting Back on Track to Accomplishing Your 2018 Goals

On January first many of us said this would be our year but somewhere along the way we lost our motivation. And while getting back on track to achieving our goals can seem daunting after we got off track, life coach Lindsay Dam says it doesn't have to be.

She says it starts with being kind to yourself, "Love yourself, honestly, love yourself, the reason you made these resolutions, the reason you're making changes or you have these desires to make changes is because you want to improve yourself, and that's huge, it's really important to honor that."

She says changing your mindset on the road to accomplishing your goals takes time, "Any change that you're making in your life is going to feel uncomfortable and awkward because change is different and it's all about developing that muscle and staying committed," adding that it's not shameful to fall off track, "it's so, so important to just forgive yourself for falling off track, everyone's going to fall off track so just go back to your why and remember why you're doing this."

And now that you remember why you want to achieve your dream, she says the key to getting it starts with a feeling, "Go back to the emotion, what's the emotion you're going to feel when you lose the weight, get the job, and start finding ways that you can get into that emotion.

And finally she says you can make huge strides with just being thankful, even the smallest blessing in your life. "Even if you're grateful for your breath or for the clean water ... gratitude goes so far in opening yourself up to receiving and embracing the gifts that the universe has for you."

Lindsay says taking a little step towards your goal everyday will lead to big success.