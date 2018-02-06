Desert Clean-up by Out of Towners

A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...
A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...
One person was seriously injured today when a car crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.
One person was seriously injured today when a car crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.