Desert Clean-up by Out of Towners

About 100 volunteers from out of town gathered around shovels and gloves to begin a day of trash pickup in the surrounding desert of the Joshua Tree National Park.

The site they decided to clean sits along Long Canyon, and Jacqueline Guevara, Director of Public Engagement with the Mojave Desert Land Trust, said you can find just about anything buried in the desert.

She said, "We've got tires and broken glass, dumping, we have people who come out here and shoot, so we got lots of shell casings."

Guevara said volunteer groups help keep the desert clean. Tuesday's group of volunteers came from everywhere.

Guevara said, "They are from companies from all over the United States and Canada who have come out and want to make an impact on the desert."

It is their choice to volunteer to pick-up trash in the desert. Vivian Farris, Vice President of People and Places for Benevity, said they begin their conference in Indian Wells by doing good within the community they visit.

Farris said, "You know, we could be sitting by the pool, but what a great way to come out, you are here still enjoying the sun, but you're also making a difference."

The desert surrounding the Coachella Valley may seem vast at times, but Chelsea Collins with the Bureau of Land Management, said trash in the desert can easily end up in our neighborhoods.

"We are in between two washes right now and a lot of people come out here and have a little too much fun," Collins said. "A lot of stuff gets left behind and then turns into micro-trash and will be blown down into our air in the sand and down where we live."

Collins said the trash also affects the desert wildlife. She said the trash usually ends-up tangled in plants that desert animals need for shelter and sustenance.

She said, "There's such limited vegetation where all the trash ends up, that's also the home of all these animals that live out here, so it's pretty impact to their food and habitat."

They say they always welcome the help from local volunteers, click here to learn more.