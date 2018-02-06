Arraignment Postponed for Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Stabbing Sister

A Desert Hot Springs man who allegedly stabbed his sister in the face is due in an Indio courtroom Wednesday for arraignment on attempted murder and mayhem charges.

Juan Angel Lopez, 36, is accused of attacking his sibling on Dec. 7 at a transient camp in the city.

After the two had argued on and off throughout the day, Lopez allegedly approached his 35-year-old sister while she was talking to someone and stabbed her in the face with a knife, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

The severity of her injuries was not disclosed, but the wounds required hospitalization. The nature of the argument between Lopez and his sister was also not disclosed.

The sister, as well as other witnesses, positively identified Lopez as the suspect, according to the declaration, which also alleges that he sent several text messages to one of the witnesses that indicated he was coming to the area to stab his sister.

Prosecutors charged Lopez in late January with attempted murder, mayhem and several sentence enhancements for causing great bodily injury, but he was not taken into custody until last Friday afternoon near the area of Hacienda Avenue and Verbena Drive, according to county jail records.

Lopez was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.