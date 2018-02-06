Car Crashes Through Palm Desert Storefront, One Person Seriously Injured

One person was seriously injured today when an SUV crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.

The crash was reported at 11:19 a.m. at Giselle's Boutique Thrift Store on San Pablo Avenue.

Paramedics took one patient to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz described the injured person as a "bystander.''

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was overseeing the investigation. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, Munoz said.