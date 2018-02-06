Car Crashes Through Palm Desert Storefront, One Person Seriously Injured

Paramedics took one patient to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz described the injured person as a "bystander.''
A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...
A man died trying to save his son who fell into an aqueduct in San Bernardino County on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say the man and his son were riding bikes on Ranchero Road and 11th Avenue in Hesperia along the aqueduct when the boy fell into the water. The father jumped in and helped his son out, but he went under and never resurfaced. The 9-year-old boy was not injured, San Bernardino sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bach...
