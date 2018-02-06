One Seriously Hurt in Car Crash Through Palm Desert Storefront - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Car Crashes Through Palm Desert Storefront, One Person Seriously Injured

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Palm Desert, CA -

One person was seriously injured today when an SUV crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.

The crash was reported at 11:19 a.m. at Giselle's Boutique Thrift Store on San Pablo Avenue.

Story: Motorcyclist Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

Paramedics took one patient to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz described the injured person as a "bystander.''

Story: Man Who Killed Motorist in Alcohol-Fueled Crash Sentenced

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was overseeing the investigation. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, Munoz said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Jury Deliberations Begin in Coachella Murder Trial

    Jury Deliberations Begin in Coachella Murder Trial

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:21 PM EST2018-02-05 19:21:18 GMT

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

  • Man Trying to Rescue Son Who Fell in Aqueduct Drowns

    Man Trying to Rescue Son Who Fell in Aqueduct Drowns

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:09 PM EST2018-02-05 19:09:43 GMT
    A man died trying to save his son who fell into an aqueduct in San Bernardino County on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say the man and his son were riding bikes on Ranchero Road and 11th Avenue in Hesperia along the aqueduct when the boy fell into the water. The father jumped in and helped his son out, but he went under and never resurfaced. The 9-year-old boy was not injured, San Bernardino sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bach...
    A man died trying to save his son who fell into an aqueduct in San Bernardino County on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say the man and his son were riding bikes on Ranchero Road and 11th Avenue in Hesperia along the aqueduct when the boy fell into the water. The father jumped in and helped his son out, but he went under and never resurfaced. The 9-year-old boy was not injured, San Bernardino sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bach...

  • Palm Desert

    Car Crashes Through Palm Desert Storefront, One Person Seriously Injured

    One Seriously Hurt in Car Crash Through Palm Desert Storefront

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 4:52 PM EST2018-02-06 21:52:26 GMT

    One person was seriously injured today when a car crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.

    One person was seriously injured today when a car crashed through a Palm Desert storefront.

Powered by Frankly