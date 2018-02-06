Man Struck and Killed in Banning While Pushing a Shopping Cart

Police investigators reported today that a 61-year-old Banning man was pushing a shopping cart along a Banning roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle last Saturday.

Jin Kwon died at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. collision at 5800 W. Wilson St., near San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and the Cherry Valley Healthcare nursing facility.

Police say Kwon was struck from behind while pushing a cart along the curb line of westbound Wilson Street. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation into Kwon's death was asked to call the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.