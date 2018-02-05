Man Trying to Rescue Son Who Fell in Aqueduct Drowns - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Trying to Rescue Son Who Fell in Aqueduct Drowns

A man died trying to save his son who fell into an aqueduct in San Bernardino County on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say the man and his son were riding bikes on Ranchero Road and 11th Avenue in Hesperia along the aqueduct when the boy fell into the water. The father jumped in and helped his son out, but he went under and never resurfaced.

The 9-year-old boy was not injured, San Bernardino sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said. 

Deputies called the dive team to search for the 31-year-old father. They also called water officials to slow or stop the water current in the aqueduct. That's when the team was able to locate the body.

The man's identity has not yet been released. 

NBC4's Rick Montanez contributed to this report. 

