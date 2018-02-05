Man Trying to Rescue Son Who Fell in Aqueduct Drowns

Yet another store closes on El Paseo and this time it's J-Crew, adding to the already vacant spaces on the luxury strip. Normally, store owners on El Paseo get more nervous when they hear that yet another shop has closed, but not Elyssa Goldburg, owner of BG's El Paseo.
Yet another store closes on El Paseo and this time it's J-Crew, adding to the already vacant spaces on the luxury strip. Normally, store owners on El Paseo get more nervous when they hear that yet another shop has closed, but not Elyssa Goldburg, owner of BG's El Paseo.