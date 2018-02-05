Locals React to Dramatic Outcome of Super Bowl LII

Football fans were scattered across the Coachella Valley to catch all the action of Super Bowl LII on the big screens. Locals were on the edge of their seats throughout the sixty-minute ball game played down to the final seconds by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Eagles defeated the five-time Super Bowl champions to capture their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

"I don't even know what to say," Riverside resident Maria Montes said. "I am speechless. I am shaking right now."

"We are so excited!" Philadelphia natives Laurie and Kieth Alexander shouted. "We are from Philadelphia!"

The couple is in town on vacation and couldn't believe the one time they plan a vacation, their team ends up in the Super Bowl.

"We have been season ticket holders since 1984." Laurie Alexander explained.

"It was devastating," College of the Desert sophomore running back Jaymes Jackson said. "I didn't think we were going to lose when Brady got the ball back. I thought he would score and then he fumbled. It's tough. I feel like I could have hit a hole and scored a touchdown. We would be winners now."