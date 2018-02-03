Local Clothes Designer brings Black History Month Celebration to - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Clothes Designer brings Black History Month Celebration to the Desert

Palm Springs, CA -

A clothing designer from the desert plans to share her culture with the rest of the Coachella Valley, with a celebration of Black History Month.

For the past three years, Aneka Brown has invited the community to attend the "Black History Month Cultural Appreciation Fashion, Music & Art Extravaganza". 

"We put on events like this that are based on African American designs African American artists," Brown said. "But then we also invite other people, other ethnicity and cultures to be involved, because we really want to have this 100% inclusive event." 

Local artists, jewelers, and vendors rounded-up the event. 

Tasked with live music was Keisha D, the Palm Springs vocalist said, "A variety of old and new, mostly African American artist and just a tribute that we all have grown to love."

A highlight of the celebration was the debut of Brown’s spring and summer collection.

She said special guests will model her new clothing collection down, including Palm Springs Mayor, Robert Moon. "We also have the first African American Bond girl, Trina Parks, she is a special celebrity guest model," Brown said. 

