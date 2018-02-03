American Heart Association Kicks Off 'Two Weeks Of Red'

In celebration of "National Wear Red Day" the American Heart Association kicked off its "two weeks of red" campaign with a little music and dancing at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The American Heart Association along with Hot Purple Energy held the free event to raise awareness for women's heart health. Everyone at the party was wearing red and having a good time. But the message was a little bit more serious and essential in helping to prevent unnecessary heart disease. For some, the event hit close to home.

"It's personal to me because when I was 29, after our second child I was diagnosed with high blood pressure and cholesterol. They said it was hereditary and I would be on medication for the rest of my life and I couldn't have any more kids," said heart disease survivor Kimberly Codding.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills one in three women each year in the United States. That's one woman every 80 seconds.

"I was with a cardiologist just last week and a thirty five year old woman was just admitted with a heart attack. So it can happen to anyone," said American Heart Association Executive Director Mae Peck.

"You don't have to be overweight, you don't have to be old. We kind of associate with our parents and our grandparents having high blood pressure, it's what happened in your older age, and it's not," said Codding.

The good news is if you are diagnosed with heart disease there are things you can do to turn it around.

"You can control it so much by your diet and exercise and just changing your life style," said Peck.

"If you catch it early like me, it's reversible. And I haven't had to take medication for almost seven years. I am completely healthy. I was able to have one more child," said Codding.

On Friday February 16th the American Heart Association will hold it's annual expo and luncheon.