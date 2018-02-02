Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Tatiana Woodworth

La Quinta High School's girls soccer team is just straight up good. They dominate the Desert Valley League as they just clinched their 6th consecutive league title. How? With straight up good players. Senior captain Tatiana Woodworth is one of them. Woodworth holds two school records and is off to play division one soccer to take our Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week.

Nothing beats the sound of the ball crashing into the net for La Quinta senior forward Tatiana Woodworth

"I love the feeling," Woodworth said. "I love playing the game. Scoring goals is one of the main highlights that I like doing."

Tatiana's highlight reel is packed as the senior has her name inked for two school records.

"Currently I'm tied at the all-time scoring record with seventy-three goals and then earlier in the season I broke the assist record." Woodworth said.

Her recipe for success is simple.

"I think I put in a lot of effort on and off the field," Woodworth explained. "And games and practice and obviously I have great teammates that help me."

Not only does she put in effort locally, she travels an hour-and-a-half to play club.

"You really have to be committed." Woodworth said. "It's something that I think about all the time. Whether its club or high school, I'm always practicing or playing or whatever else that is with soccer."

Tatiana works just as hard in the classroom.

"School has always been really important to me." Woodworth said. "Currently I take the highest classes and I'm ranked top twenty in my class so school is very much something that I care about in addition to soccer. I've always cared about that, my parents really motivate me to be the best in whatever I do."

"To have her accomplish what she's accomplished and she all her hard work pay off makes a dad proud." Tom Woodworth, Tatiana's dad said.

Tatiana's hard work has payed off.

"I'm going to the University of Toledo." Woodworth said proudly. "I'm playing with the soccer team there. I really want to be a doctor so graduate from there then hopefully go to medical school."