Border Patrol Arrests Wanted Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a Southside Players gang member Thursday night west of Calexico for illegal entry into the United States.

At around 7 p.m., Border Patrol agents encountered the subject about 20 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry with a group of men suspected of illegally entering the United States.

Record checks identified the subject as Leonardo Garcia-Pena, a Mexican National who had two outstanding warrants with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The first warrant was for Property Damage and Vandalism, and the other for Homicide/Murder. Record checks indicated Garcia is a member of the Southside Players gang from the Los Angeles area.

“Our agents encountered and arrested this gang member who will now have to stand and answer for the crimes for which he is accused,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Cooperation by our state and local law enforcement partners will be imperative to ensure this dangerous gang member does not get released back into our communities at the conclusion of this individual’s legal process.”

Garcia, a 27 year-old, Mexican National, is in custody pending extradition to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.