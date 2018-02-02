SunLine Transit Agency Launching New Zero Emission Bus - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thousand Palms

SunLine Transit Agency Launching New Zero Emission Bus

Posted: Updated:
Thousand Palms, CA -

SunLine Transit Agency launched its new zero emission bus Friday during a ceremony at SunLine headquarters in Thousand Palms.

The new battery-powered electric bus, which SunLine officials say emits only water from its hydrogen fuel cell, will be unveiled Friday morning. Sunline says it has the capability to cover a 250 to 300-mile daily route, according to SunLine.

Story: SunLine Transit Agency Addresses Decreasing Ridership

"After testing numerous fuel cell technology configurations over the years, we believe we may have identified the configuration that will allow the transit and heavy duty industry to successfully deploy fuel cell technology over the next decade," said SunLine General Manager Lauren Skiver.

Story: Former Sunline Employee Claims He Was Fired Unfairly

The agency says the bus can be produced at far less expense than usual thanks to funding from the Federal Transit Administration and the California Energy Commission.

Story: You Ask. We Investigate. SunLine Transit Agency Reduces Operation Hours For Paratransit Services

"We greatly appreciate the support provided by both the Federal Transit Administration and the California Energy Commission for this project," said John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART, an organization that works with transit and government agencies to develop and implement clean transportation initiatives. "The funding from these two agencies enabled the team to develop a new pathway for a full service zero emission bus. This bus, tested first by SunLine Transit, will provide yet another option for transit districts looking to make the shift to zero emissions."?

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Gun went off in girl's backpack at LA school

    Prosecutors: Gun went off in girl's backpack at LA school

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-03 03:18:24 GMT
    Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.
    Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

  • Coachella Valley

    Lawmaker Taking Action Against Looming Farm Worker Shortage

    Lawmaker Taking Action Against Looming Farm Worker Shortage

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:50 GMT
    The agricultural business drives the valley and state's economies. "Fifty billion dollar industry when you talk about the agricultural economy for the State of California  that is a significant part of our economy," says Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D) Coachella. But he says a farm worker shortage could threaten the engine that drives the multi-billion dollar industry in the state that produces more than half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, "We need t...
    The agricultural business drives the valley and state's economies. "Fifty billion dollar industry when you talk about the agricultural economy for the State of California  that is a significant part of our economy," says Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D) Coachella. But he says a farm worker shortage could threaten the engine that drives the multi-billion dollar industry in the state that produces more than half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, "We need t...

  • 'No, Daddy!' Texas Man to Die for Killing Daughters, 9 and 6

    'No, Daddy!' Texas Man to Die for Killing Daughters, 9 and 6

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:08 AM EST2018-02-02 16:08:59 GMT

    John David Battaglia was executed for the May 2001 killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Faith, and her 6-year-old sister, Liberty. Battaglia and his wife had separated, and he shot the girls at his Dallas apartment during a scheduled visit. 

    John David Battaglia was executed for the May 2001 killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Faith, and her 6-year-old sister, Liberty. Battaglia and his wife had separated, and he shot the girls at his Dallas apartment during a scheduled visit. 

Powered by Frankly