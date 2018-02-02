Carjacking Suspect Caught on Camera Attacking Nail Salon Workers

A California man was in custody Thursday for allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Van Nuys and then attacking three women in a Sherman Oaks nail salon, before he was overpowered by employees from a nearby business and held for police.

Gustavo Aranda, 25, of Chatsworth was taken into custody about 10 a.m. Wednesday at the salon in the 13600 block of Burbank Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

He was booked on suspicion of carjacking. The carjacking occurred about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near the 14400 block of Gilmore Street, the LAPD reported.

About 90 minutes later, Aranda entered the nail salon "and began hitting three women inside for no reason," an LAPD statement said.

Two of the women, sisters who were celebrating a birthday by getting manicures, helped a nail salon employee fight off Aranda until help arrived.

"The victims were involved in an intense fight for their life with the dangerous suspect [who] punched the victims several times," police said. "He also swung a chair and hit the victims until employees from a neighboring business arrived and apprehended the suspect."

Renee Javier Solis, who restrained Aranda until police arrived, applauded the women for fighting back and defending themselves.

"They could've crawled up in a ball and just gave up, but they didn't. They fought back," Solis said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at (818) 374-0081, or (877) LAPD-247.