Lawmaker Taking Action Against Looming Farm Worker Shortage

The agricultural business drives the valley and state's economies.

"Fifty billion dollar industry when you talk about the agricultural economy for the State of California that is a significant part of our economy," says Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D) Coachella.

But he says a farm worker shortage could threaten the engine that drives the multi-billion dollar industry in the state that produces more than half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, "We need to make sure that we are supporting our farmers with the labor shortages that exist so that we're not having to depend on other countries for our fruits and vegetables that we have on our table."

And while farm worker jobs have become better paid, come with benefits and overtime pay, he says the industry relies on migrant workers, "A lot of things have been done to try to attract workers in these areas but there's just not people lining up to take these jobs."

A recent study estimated that 95 percent of California's farm workers are foreign born, most from Mexico, and while on the average most have lived in the united states 11 years, about 60 percent are undocumented.

"That's a big number so therefore if there was to be the heavy enforcement that we're seeing in other parts of the country in our Coachella Valley region or imperial valley, it would cripple the economy," he says adding that's why he's cosponsoring a bipartisan bill to try to fend off any threats to the workforce. Assembly Bill 1885 would assign a group to put together a plan that works with homeland security to issue work permits to farm workers and some service industry jobs.

"For us it's extremely important to look at this from an economic standpoint and how valuable and important this labor workforce is to our economy and to our country," he says.

The bill will be put through several committees before the vote.