Local Pot Users React to SF Marijuana Convictions Being Thrown Out

The San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón will wipe out thousands of past marijuana convictions, which could have repercussion across the state.

Palm Springs resident Anthony is a convicted felon. He'll never forget where it all went down, many years ago. "Yosemite National Park," Anthony said. At the time, Anthony decided to enhance the beauty of Yosemite by getting high. However, he was busted. "You know, I get felonies on my record for smoking a joint? How ridiculous is that?" he said.

Gascón said he is now responding to voters, and will review 8,000 marijuana possession cases, dating back decades with the intent of clearing people's records. "They are tired of the war on drugs. They do not believe that was the right path to follow, and now it is up to us that we not only implement the letter of the law, but more importantly that we implement the spirit of the law," Gascón said.

KMIR News reached out to Riverside County Dist. Atty. Mike Hestrin's office. It says it is just learning about the San Francisco decision, so it has not yet made a decision.

The Drug Policy Alliance said it believes in light of San Francisco's moves, other state agencies are dragging its feet. "I certainly hope that as people get more comfortable with this, and they see San Francisco moving ahead with this, they will follow that lead and start taking more action," Laura Thomas, the Drug Policy Alliance State Director, said.

Anthony said he hopes other counties will copy San Francisco. "What are you going to do? Hold it over somebody's head forever because they smoked weed?"