Dreamer Speaks Out For The First Time To KMIR News

Millions of people watched President Trump’s State of the Union Address, but perhaps none with as much interest as one woman in Coachella.

She lives in fear. She considers herself invisible. She is a dreamer. One of many here in the valley. A dreamer who wants her voice to be heard. A voice that is oftentimes silenced, until today.

“I think of my parents and if they’re going to still be here with me.”

This is a day in the life of a dreamer. Uncertain.

“Because well, they don’t have legal status.”

Anxious.

“I wish I could help them, do something for them, but it’s so hard.”

And scared. So scared that she didn’t us to show her face. Scared that her parents won’t be there when she comes home.

“They have to wake up every morning at five in the morning to go to work and not knowing if they’re going to come back is really really sad.”

They work in the fields, picking broccoli.

“They work and work, every day...really hard. It’s the same routine everyday.”

She says they work tirelessly, all to ensure that their dreamer can blossom in the land of opportunity.

“I want to go to school. I want to continue going to school but it’s hard. It’s hard not knowing what’s going to happen to us.”

During the State of the Union Address, President Trump hinted that he isn’t going soft by allowing dreamers a path to citizenship.

“Well he says that people that come from where we are from, Mexico, that we are bad people...that we are violators.”

Something that this dreamer’s 8 year-old girl knows all too well.

“She says that one day she wants to become the president so that there wouldn’t be that much hate. And she says ‘mom I want to grow old so I can help you become a U.S. citizen' ”

She feels invisible.

“Yes. Yes I do. I feel like I have no rights because that’s the way this president is making us feel.”

And while she continues to have hope and be strong for her family, she can’t help but to feel stuck. Stuck because she’s undocumented.

It’s so hard not being able to do anything for them. Just pray every morning, every night for them to be okay.”

KMIR spoke to Luz Gallegos, the community program director of TODEC. This is a non-profit organization that is committed to helping documented and undocumented immigrants know their rights and learn about the resources that are available to them.