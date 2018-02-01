The Funniest Super Bowl Signs in Philly and South Jersey

A building owner in Indio is being told by the city to maintain and trim several Palm Trees she does not own. After hundreds of dollars in fines and close to a thousand dollars each time the trees must be trimmed, building owner Dale Furman is stuck between a tree and a hard place.
