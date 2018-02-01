Coachella Man Pleads Guilty to Rape Charges in Attacks on Two Women

A Coachella man pleaded guilty Thursday to raping two women in Indio within a 10-day span.

Allen Raul Montano, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape by force or fear. He remains in custody on $1 million bail while awaiting sentencing on May 7.

Story: Indio Police Officer to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

He raped the women in October and November 2016, with the second assault occurring two days before he was arrested at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, according to police and prosecutors.

Story: Man Charged With Breaking Into Indio Home, Raping Woman Three Times in One Night

Indio police began searching for Montano on Oct. 24 of that year, when the first of his victims flagged down a passerby on a roadway in Indio, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Story: Man Who Raped Two Homeless Women in Thousand Palms Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison

Detectives reviewed security footage and determined that Montano had made a purchase at a local convenience store around the time of the assault, and they disseminated photos of the suspect to the public.

During the investigation, they learned of the second victim, who was assaulted on Nov. 3. Two days later, police received a tip from a citizen, leading to his capture at the airport by Indio police and Riverside County sheriff's deputies.