Felon Arrested in Possession of Drugs and Weapons in Desert Hot Springs

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located within the 66900 block of Estrella Avenue, located within the city of Deserts Hot Springs.

As result of the search warrant CVVCGTF members located narcotics (suspected methamphetamine), a firearm, ammunition, and other evidentiary items consistent with the sales of narcotics.

40-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Nicholas Sardegna, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sales, and possession of a firearm with narcotics. Sardegna was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF Detective Gaines at (760) 836-1721.