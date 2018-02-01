Food Desert: The Coachella Valley's Childhood Obesity Crisis

According to Riverside County health data areas in the western and eastern part of the valley seem to be most affected. Coachella, Thermal, Mecca along with Palm Springs the reason why has a lot to do with our surrounding. Dry and desolate, sustaining life in the desert has become a way of life.

From growing fresh produce in Thermal to solar energy in Palm Springs healthier living knows no boundaries. But, for some areas in the desert there's a drought like nothing we've seen before. Areas where access to healthy food is limited communities where poverty dominates when people eat and what they eat.

"There is a socio-economic association with childhood obesity." says Dr. Lisa Lindley, a physician at Eisenhower Health. It's called a "food desert", these areas are usually comprised of predominately lower-income families. The main source of food in or near food deserts are typically fast food or convenient stores...where food is low in nutrition and high in fat or calories. "Where both parents are working, maybe in poorer areas where they don't have the time to shop and prepare the healthy foods."

Mecca and Thermal topped the list in the county with the highest childhood obesity prevalence. 50.6 percent of 5th, 7th and 9th graders were overweight. In Coachella, 49 percent and Cathedral City came in third with 48.8 percent. The average income among these cities around $44,500.

Rancho Mirage has the lowest percent in the county about 22 percent of 5th, 7th and 9th graders are overweight. Palm Desert comes in at 31.7 percent. The average household income in these areas is $71,000.

Beyond the socio-economic status genetics plays a major role. "If the parents are overweight, the children are more likely to be overweight so there is a genetic component. But genetics don't mean you can't change that."

Medical expert Dr. Lisa Lindley works the numbers on scales daily, helping children find the path to a healthier lifestyle. "If you increase your activity level." Replacing an hour of t-v with an hour of playing soccer. "You will increase your metabolism, you will start to burn more calories, if you burn more calories than you take in...you will eventually start to lose weight."

Even schools are jumping on-board. "We're making food that you would consider this healthy and would put this on your kids table." But how have schools changed the way they feed kids and how do they incorporate healthy with tasty.