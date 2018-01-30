LPGA Founder Shirley Spork Still Carries First Club

From the CareerBuilder to the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour has been making its way through Southern California but the men weren't the only ones out on the links over the weekend.

The ladies were in paradise for the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic where American Brittany Lincicome finished on top at 12-under.

Thirteen ladies founded the LPGA back in 1950 and today two of the three surviving founders live in the Coachella Valley.

Shirley Spork is one of them and spoke with KMIR Sports at a special screening of "The Founders" movie in Rancho Mirage.

"Sixty-eight years ago was the first LPGA tournament ever played," Spork said. "For the whole year, we had fifteen tournaments. We only had eleven to fifteen players and the total purse for the year was $14,800. I was very fortunate to be one of the founders and I have my original putter that was my first club I ever had. It cost me a dollar, it's a 1933 Helen Hicks model, and I still have the club."