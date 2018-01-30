Twenty-Nine Palms Mission Indians Break Ground on Coachella Cro - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Twenty-Nine Palms Mission Indians Break Ground on Coachella Crossroads Venue

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Coachella, CA -

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians broke ground Tuesday on a Coachella site to be used for open-air music festivals, sporting events and other recreational activities.

Construction on ``Coachella Crossroads'' is expected to be completed by this summer, with 30 acres of grass fields for a variety of events. The venue is adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino, which is also owned and operated by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, which has reservations in both Coachella and Twentynine Palms.

Story: Bureau of Land Management and Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Agree to Land Swap

Tribal leaders said Phase I, a recreational area called ``Village 29,'' will open this April to coincide with the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, held every April in Indio.

Story: Design of the New Cathedral City Downtown Fire Station Revealed

``Our tribe has put much effort into developing a vision for our future generations while balancing the needs of our environment and surrounding communities,'' Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike said. ``We are excited about Coachella Crossroads, our newest outdoor entertainment and recreational
venture. Both our tribe and dedicated team members look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far.''

Story: Public Hearing Set on Proposed Bypass Project in Banning

The noontime groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Indio City Councilman Glenn Miller, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, Greater Coachella
Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Josh Bonner, Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, and Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Coroners Release Names of Coachella Men Who Died in Thermal Car Crash

    Coroners Release Names of Coachella Men Who Died in Thermal Car Crash

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-29 23:41:41 GMT

    Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella. 

    Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella. 

  • Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

    Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 2:37 AM EST2018-01-31 07:37:15 GMT
    Mark Salling, who was one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.
    Mark Salling, who was one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.

  • Child Placed in Handcuffs After Allegedly Attacking Teacher

    Child Placed in Handcuffs After Allegedly Attacking Teacher

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:19 PM EST2018-01-29 18:19:42 GMT
    A 7-year-old Miami boy was placed in handcuffs Friday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a teacher at Coral Way Elementary. His family is protesting how police handled the incident. “We are still suffering. This is insane," the child's father Rolando Fuentes said. "This is something that really affects our family, our friends.”  According to a report obtained by NBC 6, the 7-year-old was upset at a teacher who told him to stop playing with his food...
    A 7-year-old Miami boy was placed in handcuffs Friday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a teacher at Coral Way Elementary. His family is protesting how police handled the incident. “We are still suffering. This is insane," the child's father Rolando Fuentes said. "This is something that really affects our family, our friends.”  According to a report obtained by NBC 6, the 7-year-old was upset at a teacher who told him to stop playing with his food...
Powered by Frankly