Twenty-Nine Palms Mission Indians Break Ground on Coachella Crossroads Venue

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians broke ground Tuesday on a Coachella site to be used for open-air music festivals, sporting events and other recreational activities.

Construction on ``Coachella Crossroads'' is expected to be completed by this summer, with 30 acres of grass fields for a variety of events. The venue is adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino, which is also owned and operated by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, which has reservations in both Coachella and Twentynine Palms.

Tribal leaders said Phase I, a recreational area called ``Village 29,'' will open this April to coincide with the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, held every April in Indio.

``Our tribe has put much effort into developing a vision for our future generations while balancing the needs of our environment and surrounding communities,'' Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike said. ``We are excited about Coachella Crossroads, our newest outdoor entertainment and recreational

venture. Both our tribe and dedicated team members look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far.''

The noontime groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Indio City Councilman Glenn Miller, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, Greater Coachella

Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Josh Bonner, Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, and Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.