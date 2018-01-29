Locals Weighing-in on La Quinta's Surveillance Video Proposal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Locals Weighing-in on La Quinta's Surveillance Video Proposal

KMIR Max Rodriguez, Video Journalist
La Quinta, CA -

The La Quinta elected officials have a big decision, whether to invest over $2 million in surveillance cameras to install around the city.

The city's Public Safety Analyst, Anthony Moreno, said they will focus on specific areas of La Quinta. 

Moreno said, "Two main corridors Washington Street where there's signal light intersection and also Highway 111 corridor, we are looking at public parks."

He said they mailed out surveys asking for public input, and 714 responses later, he said 83% of residents were in favor of installing the cameras. 

"Always try to have an attempt to reduce crime," Moreno said. "And with cameras that act as a deterrent and serves that purpose, they were all for that."

Safety is on the mind of La Quinta residents. Riverside sheriff deputies say a woman was grabbed in a sexual manner last week, while she walked a La Quinta Cove trail during the late morning. 

Esperanza Garatt live in La Quinta Cove, and she is in favor of installing surveillance cameras in her neighborhood. But she did not stop with cameras, she said street lights are also needed around the cove. 

Garatt said, "The stars and the moon is great at night, it looks really pretty, but unfortunately when you are driving and many people are not putting attention."

But when it comes to privacy concern, Moreno said it was not a deal breaker for the residents. 

He said, "Our last focus meeting we had people say that there is crime in the residential cove district and other residential areas and that the cameras would be better served in those areas."

Moreno said if the city council votes to approve surveillance cameras, they will begin the project small and then grow the program. The La Quinta City Council is expected to vote on this proposal later in the year. 

