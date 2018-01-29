Clippers' Blake Griffin Reportedly Traded to Detroit Pistons in - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Clippers' Blake Griffin Reportedly Traded to Detroit Pistons in Shocking Blockbuster Deal

Blake Griffin is no longer a Los Angeles Clipper. 

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons have agreed on a deal to send forward Blake Griffin to the Motor City in exchange for multiple players and draft picks. 

Details on the trade are still coming in, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers are sending Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Griffin re-signed with the Clippers this past offseason on a five-year, $171 million deal, that would keep him in Los Angeles for the peak of his career. The 28-year-old did not have a no-trade clause in the deal, and is now on his way out of town. 

Many will point to the new Clippers special consultant Jerry West as the architect of this trade, since West has been behind multiple re-builds and trades over the course of his career with the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors.

However, West, head coach Doc Rivers, and Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer were all part of a meeting last summer with Griffin at Staples Center, as they created a museum of his career with the Clippers, courting him to stay in LA.

That meeting ended with Griffin saying, "I want my legacy to be a Clipper."

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this year with the Clippers.

Griffin has been marred by injuries over the course of his career, but this move is still surprising as Griffin was the face of the franchise and a stalwart in Hollywood, appearing in movies, television and commercials. 

The Clippers are only one game out of the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

The Clippers will travel to Detroit to play the Piston on February 9th. 

