DUI Suspect Arrested in Rancho Mirage Following Multiple Collisions

On January 27, 2018, around 5:54 PM, officers from the Rancho Mirage Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Monterey Avenue south of Magnesia Falls Drive, in the city of Palm Desert.

The investigation revealed that a maroon Hyundai Genesis was traveling north bound on Monterey Avenue, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with the center median. A witness followed the vehicle into the city of Rancho Mirage, where the vehicle collided with a street sign on Shakespeare Court and Mozart Lane.

The driver, Jeffrey Brandriff, age 47 of Rancho Mirage, was found to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. After being medically cleared, the driver was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Mirage Police Department at 760-836-1600, or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867). The Rancho Mirage Police Department urges all drivers not to drink and drive.