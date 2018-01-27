Annual Disability Sports Festival takes over Palm Desert Civic Park

Riverside County animal control officers put out a call for public help Friday in identifying a man who dumped his 10-year-old Chihuahua in a grocery store parking lot east of Hemet after he finished shopping.
The Bureau of Land Management and Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians have agreed to swap thousand of acres of land within the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountains National Monument.
A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.
