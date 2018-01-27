First Time Preparing Your Taxes? What You Need To Know Before April 17th

Is it tax time already? You may not want to admit it, but tax time starts well before the filing deadline. Your important tax forms start arriving in the mail in January. If you simply let them accumulate in a pile, it will be April before you realize it, and you will be scrambling around, attempting to do your taxes at the last moment. Woe unto you if you realize at the last minute that one of your important tax forms is nowhere to be found.
How many forms should you expect? That depends on your situation, but anything that contributes to your income or makes adjustments to your taxable income will require documentation. Primary forms include:
While you wait for these forms to arrive, start gathering up the other paperwork that you need. Start with a copy of last year's tax form. If you cannot find it, you can order a transcript from the IRS through the "Get Transcript" function on the IRS website and have it mailed to you.
Gather all receipts and paperwork regarding itemized deductions, focusing on the highest income elements first. Medical expenses, mortgage expenses, educational expenses, charitable contributions ... anything that you may want to itemize should have a corresponding receipt.
Are you having trouble organizing or finding the receipts you need? Turn this year's suffering into next year's convenience by setting up a filing system to use throughout the year. A simple organizer that contains all of your receipts divided into specific deduction categories will make life a breeze next January as long as you have the discipline to put receipts in the proper place as soon as you receive them.
By getting an early jump on your taxes, you avoid the stress of last-minute submissions and have a greater chance of avoiding costly mistakes or late-filing penalties. Do not be one of those poor souls either pulling up to the Post Office or hitting "Send" on their e-filing one minute before the deadline expires. Sit back and observe those poor souls instead, then offer them some friendly advice on how organizing your important tax documents throughout the year made your life so much easier.
