National Survey Finds Support For LGBTQ People Has Faltered

In an online survey of more than 2,100 adults, the bulk of which identified as non-LGBTQ, support for LGBTQ people across the country has fallen.

"I'm not surprised," said West Hollywood resident and Palm Springs visitor Jonathan Bierner.

"It hasn't surprised me at all," said Palm Springs resident Bill Kallmyer.

Story: East Valley Hold First Annual LGBTQ Pride Festival

The survey's results indicated a significant decrease in comfort among heterosexual people and their relationships with people who identify as LGBTQ. These situations included "learning a family member is LGBTQ," "learning my child's teacher is LGBTQ" and "learning my doctor is LGBTQ." People downtown Palm Springs, where support for the LGBTQ community is unwavering, attribute the survey's results to the white house.

"I think the president is leading the way with anti-LGBTQ discrimination," said Killmyer.

Story: PS LGBTQ Leader George Zander Dies

"People feel more confident about discriminating when our leader is discriminating," said Bierner.

30 percent of non-LGBTQ respondents reported they would be either "very uncomfortable" or "somewhat uncomfortable" if they learned a family member was LGBTQ. This is up from both 2015 and 2016 when only 27 percent said they would only be "uncomfortable on some level."

"I think the tenor in the country right now is discrimination is the popular, it's the thing to do. Whether it's gay people, Hispanics, Jews," said Killmyer.

Story: Palm Springs Police Enhance Patrol On Pride Parade Route

Others aren't convinced the blame should be put squarely on President Trump, including members of the LGBTQ community.

"Now we have a president who is still supporting the gays, but people are trying to twist it into something that it's not," said Palm Springs resident Mitch Jackson.