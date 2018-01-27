KMIR Exclusive: State Representative Taking Action on Deadly Highway

A local state representative is making good on his promise to find a solution to the accident prone stretch of the 10 Freeway.

After KMIR News noticed we were covering too many accidents from Dillon Road to Desert Center, we thought we should do something about it. The California Highway confirmed accidents on that 30 mile stretch of road had more than doubled from the previous year. When I contacted Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D) Coachella, last summer, he was concerned and immediately took action, "Without a doubt we want to make sure that everyone that gets on the road makes it home safe," he told me over a Skype interview, he said in late June and ordered a report on the crashes from CalTrans and CHP.

Although they said crashes were due to a variety of reasons that include driver error. Both agencies took action. CalTrans made an effort to inform and alert drivers of upcoming construction in the area and implemented better lighting, signs in the construction zones and CHP increased presence in the area.

On Friday afternoon Garcia met with CalTrans District 8 director in Chiriaco Summit to discuss the findings, "Although they don't have the final numbers from last year clearly we can make a correlation between some of the activity that's going on out there and some of the road hazards that potentially could have been as a result of some major construction going on out there, we can't say that for a fact but we know that there may be a correlation at the same time we were able to get an overview of all the action that they took during that period of time as well as the outcome of this first phase of construction and how they've improved some of the safety hazards in that area." he said.

Although it is unclear whether the changes had an impact, Garcia says they plan to implement the same type of changes for the increase of road construction and improvement projects coming to the valley because of the gas tax.

Garcia says this is the first of several meetings on this issue. He plans to meet with members of the trucking industry and CHP.

We will continue to update this story.